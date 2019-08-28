Tirupati police get ready to implement new traffic rules

The Tirupati police officials are all set to implement the new set of rules pertaining to the Motor Vehicles Act as soon as the relevant orders are issued and have set the ball rolling to create public awareness through public announcements, rallies and social media platforms.

As the new rules are expected to be stringent and the penalty going up several times, besides inclusion of several dos and don’ts in the law, the department appears to be keen on getting the message across to the road users before implementing the law in letter and spirit.

‘Fewer accidents’

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) K.K.N. Anburajan said the cops would lay enhanced focus on checking motor vehicle users for drunk driving, wearing helmets and possession of valid documents, either in physical or digital format. “In the last 10 months, we have ensured 100 cases of conviction. The fatal accident rate has come down by 16% over the corresponding period last year. Our endeavour is to make Tirupati accident-free,” Mr. Anburajan observed, indicating that his department was not only gearing up for the new system, but also preparing the people for the reality ahead.

CCTV cameras

The SP invited the public to get their CCTV cameras linked to the department’s Command and Control Unit for enhanced surveillance of traffic and crime.

The A.P. Security Act mandates installation of cameras at all spots having a footfall of 100 people and above. Apart from the department’s camera network, private entities and institutions having cameras in their premises can also hook up to the department’s network by sharing their IP address, in order to ensure seamless watch.

“We already had a meeting with TTD in the past and will soon sit with APSRTC and railway officials about getting their cameras linked to our network, so that our Command and Control Unit can monitor their respective premises,” he added.

But for a few patches, the control unit is in advanced stage of progress and is almost ready for formal launch.

Ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti, the SP has made the Sub-Divisional Police Officers the point of contact for according permission to festival organisers installing Ganesh idols in street corners.

He directed them to maintain low noise levels and adhere to the installation place and route meant for ‘Nimajjanam’ (immersion of idols).