Tirupati police crack the whip on ganja, red sanders smugglers

December 30, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - TIRUPATI

Superintendent of Police (Tirupati) P. Parameswara Reddy, on Friday, said that the police arrested 416 persons in connection with 105 cases, seizing 1,220 kg of ganja worth ₹1.63 crore in the year 2023.

Addressing the media after a year-end crime review meeting here, he said that the department dealt red sanders cases, another major menace, with an iron fist by arresting 76 offenders in fifteen cases. “This year, we have seized 975 red sander logs along with 34 vehicles, worth ₹9.75 crore,” Mr. Reddy added.

The district witnessed a 15% dip in the overall crime rate, with the number of bodily offences coming down to 687 this year from 710 in 2022 and murder cases down to 37 this year from 55 in 2022. Similarly, property-related offences also came down to 987 this year from 1,047 in 2022.

“In spite of the huge distraction in the form of VIP visits and the allied bandobust duties, 33 and the addition of a coastline in the reorganised Tirupati district, we have performed incredibly well this year,” the SP observed.

Meanwhile, on Thursday afternoon, a house-breaking gang was busted by the police, and 1,266 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹60.90 lakh and 400 grams of silver were recovered from them. Pasupuleti Sai (28) of Tanakallu in the Sri Satya Sai district and M. Vinod Kumar (30) of Bengaluru were arrested when they were moving under suspicious circumstances at Kalur cross flyover near Chandragiri on Thursday afternoon. Upon interrogation, their involvement was found in nine cases across the police district, Mr. Reddy said.

Additional Superintendents J. Venkat Rao (Admin), J. Kulasekhar (Law & Order), B.H. Vimala Kumari (Crime), A. Rajendra (SEB) and Lakshmi Narayana Reddy (Armed Reserve) took part in the review meet.