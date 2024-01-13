Tirupati police caution public against holding bull races, cockfights

January 13, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Parameshwar Reddy on Saturday said strict instructions had been issued to police personnel across the district to prevent bull races (organised on the lines of jallikattu) and cockfights.

Speaking to media persons here, the SP appealed to villagers to cooperate with police and alert their respective stations if they came across such events.

Given the holidays for the Sankranti festivities, people should lock their houses properly, inform their respective police stations and send a ‘watch request’ from the LHMS app before going on any vacation since there was a high possibility of theft in such cases, the SP said.

“Our police personnel will install CCTV cameras in their houses in their presence... people from the district should take advantage of LHMS app,” he said.

Since banks and finance companies would be closed on the holidays, strict vigilance would be in place with special beat or patrolling arrangements to protect banks, finance companies and jewellery stores.

Saying that no permission has been issued for bull races and cockfights, he said action would be taken against the organisers of such events. The public has been requested to contact the police on 100 or on WhatsApp number 80999 99977 if they found any violations.