Tirupati police arrest four persons for killing techie, setting body afire in car

April 07, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The victim had come to negotiate on his brother’s behalf for a parley with the accused when he was killed and his body set on fire inside his car

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Additional Superintendent of Police J. Venkata Rao producing the accused at a press conference in Tirupati on Friday.

The Tirupati district police arrested four persons accused of killing a software engineer and later setting fire to his car with his body inside, in Chandragiri recently.

Additional Superintendent of Police A. Venkata Rao told reporters here on Friday that police had arrested four of the five accused viz., B. Ripunjaya, P. Gopinath Reddy, Appanna Ramesh and Appanna Kumar, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

After a brief altercation, the accused had killed the Bengaluru-based software engineer, identified as S. Nagaraju, 35, and set his body ablaze in his car. The accused, who were enraged at Nagaraju’s brother S. Purushotham having an extramarital affair with the wife of one of their relatives, invited Nagaraju to a meeting for ‘sorting out the issue’ and resorted to the crime.

When the two families already had a running feud over the raging issue, Nagaraju had incurred the wrath of the accused for sending his brother to hide at an undisclosed location in Bengaluru. The unsuspecting techie offered to mediate with Ripunjaya on behalf of his brother and walked into the trap laid for him, only to get killed.

Chanakya Pratap, an accused who is on the run, will be caught soon, said Mr. Venkata Rao, who had formed special teams to nab the second accused in the case. He also announced opening of rowdy-sheets on all the accused.

