Tirupati Municipal Corporation to conduct creative programmes as part of ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ programme

Published - September 23, 2024 07:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

MCT Commissioner N. Mourya releasing the poster on programmes scheduled under ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ in Tirupati on Monday. Deputy Commissioner N. Amaraiah and Health Officer Yuva Anvesh are seen. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has announced that creative programmes will be conducted as part of ‘Swachhta hi Seva’ programme to involve the denizens in the cleanliness drive.

MCT Commissioner N. Mourya released a poster on the programme schedule here on Monday, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner N. Amaraiah and Health Officer Yuva Anvesh.

A ‘Waste to art’ and ‘Waste to wonder’ (creative art making) programme will be conducted at Kachapi Auditorium on September 26, which is open for school, college and university level students, women’s organisations and common public. The first, second and third prize winners will get cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹8,000 and ₹5,000 respectively. Those willing to participate can register at 9948863340.

Similarly, running race will be conducted from Vivekananda Circle to Sri Venkateswara University administrative building, covering a distance of 3 km. The first, second and third prize winners will get cash prizes of ₹5,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 respectively. Participants can register at 9542034270.

In view of the ensuing Tirumala Brahmotsavams which witnesses a heavy pilgrim footfall, Ms. Mourya said that sanitary measures and open drain cleaning would be taken up well in advance.

