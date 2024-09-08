GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati Municipal Corporation officials take part in flood relief operations in Vijayawada

Published - September 08, 2024 08:17 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Municipal Corporation of Tirupati officials led by Commissioner N. Mourya taking part in sanitation works in Vijayawada on Sunday.

A team of officials and staff members from the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) is engaged in the relief operations, including restoration of sanitation, in the flood-hit Vijayawada city.

The contingent comprising 80 members, including sanitary staff, engineering and health officials led by the Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya had taken up relief operations in the ravaged city’s fifteenth division, including areas like Ramalingeswara Katta, Rajith Bhargav Road, Eenadu Colony, Sivasankar Road and other areas.

The MCT team has been roped in to clear the debris, silt and slush that got accumulated in the storm water drains. “We are clearing the debris to ensure free flow of excess floodwater and also to rid the area of water stagnation, so that water-borne diseases can be prevented”, Ms. Mourya said in a release.

Notwithstanding the heavy rain that pounded the city during the weekend, the team stayed in the colonies. Apart from taking up fogging in the residential colonies, the sanitary workers are sprinkling bleaching powder.

