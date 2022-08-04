Tirupati MP urges Centre to accelerate IIT and IISER development

August 04, 2022 01:04 IST

Member of Parliament(Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy has appealed to the Union government to hasten the development work pertaining to the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT-T) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), both of them established in Yerpedu mandal of Tirupati district.

Raising the issue in the Parliament on Wednesday, the MP said the two national institutes had been sanctioned to Tirupati under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and as such, were taken up by the Centre as part of fulfilling the bifurcation-eve assurances.

“Even eight years later, lack of a permanent campus and infrastructure facilities hinder the development of these institutes. Their development will immensely benefit the region as it paves the way for a unique synergy of two premier institutes,” he observed, while putting forth the request to the Government of India to provide all financial and non-financial support for their accelerated development.