Tirupati MP seeks ‘national importance’ tag to SVIMS

Published - August 02, 2024 08:36 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Appeals to Centre to accord status to the medical institute which has been functioning since 1993 and serving the underprivileged patients of Rayalaseema region for the last three decades

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy has demanded grant from the Centre for the development of several super specialty hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

In his address on the Health Budget at the Parliament on Friday, he sought the ‘Institute of National Importance’ (INI) status for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTDs) Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, which has been functioning since 1993 and has been serving the underprivileged patients of the Rayalaseema region for the last three decades.

If INI status is accorded, SVIMS University, with the help of Central aid, can extend its advanced healthcare services to the Rayalaseema, south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, besides those arriving from the bordering districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” observed Dr. Gurumurthy, who is a physiotherapist by profession.

NCI status for SBIO

By launching cancer screening units, SVIMS has screened 60,000 people, identified 850 of them as positive and referred them to its in-house oncology department.

“After offering cancer service for two decades, SVIMS has launched a dedicated cancer centre — Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (SBIO), an international centre for advanced cancer research with state-of-the-art infrastructure and qualified professionals,” recalled Dr. Gurumurthy, seeking the status of National Cancer Institute (NCI) to SBIO.

