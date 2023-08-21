Tirupati MP assures infra upgrade at Passport Seva Kendra

August 21, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Member of Parliament (Tirupati) M. Gurumoorthy has announced the upgradation of infrastructure at the Passport Seva Kendra located on the Annamayya Marg here, taking cognisance of the seemingly-inadequate facilities on the premises.

Dr. Gurumoorthy, who made a surprise visit to the centre on Monday, quizzed the officials on why the huge crowd was waiting outside the building at any given time. The office witnesses huge footfall from applicants across the eight Rayalaseema districts, and hence the premises stays a beehive of activity during the day.

The MP spoke to the applicants waiting outside for their turn and gave a patient hearing of their grievances. In the absence of a proper shelter, they recalled the instances of people fainting due to the hot weather or getting drenched in rain during the waiting time.

“I told the officials to look into improving the amenities in tune with the rising crowd. If needed, I will take it to the notice of the Union Ministry”, he told the media.