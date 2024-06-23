ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati MLA promises to reach out to small traders, workers

Published - June 23, 2024 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

MLA Arani Srinivasulu being honoured by members of Arya Vysya community in Tirupati on Sunday.

Jana Sena Party MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Sunday assured to reach out to the trading community, especially the small and medium businesses, to the extent possible for him.

At a function organised by members of Arya Vysya community here to felicitate him on registering a huge victory in the recent general elections, Mr. Srinivasulu recalled the support extended by the community by undertaking door-to-door campaigns for his victory.

He said the community is known for hard work and generosity. “ We will consider a member of this community for nominated positions,” the MLA said. He also offered to pursue the demand by local residents to provide Tirumala darshan on the second Tuesday of every month.

Later, he participated in the annual general meeting of Jana Shakti Trade Union Council, a body representing outsourced and contract employees, and promised to solve their problems.

