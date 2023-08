August 05, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board.

According to G.O.MS. No. 380 issued on Saturday, the appointment will come into force after the completion of the tenure of the existing board on August 8.

The G.O. said the member trustees would be appointed in due course.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy had earlier served as the Chairman of the TTD during 2006-08.