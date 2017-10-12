Master Plan gets moving

After a long gap, the Tirupati Master Plan developed by the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) has gained momentum.

The scheme envisages planned development of the temple city, keeping its future requirements up to year 2035 in view. Though the master plan was approved in 2005, the zonal developmental plan for the then municipal limits and surrounding villages was felt to be grossly disproportionate to the current day needs, given the expansion spree. It was only in 2015 that the task of preparing the master plan for the extended area was awarded to the New Delhi-based LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, at a cost of ₹4 crore.

After taking inputs from the stakeholders and on the advice of the Chittoor Collector, it was decided to extend the same to the rest of the areas.

TTD officers speak

In tune with the larger plan to involve the officials of Tirupati and Srikalahasti temple administrations, TUDA Vice-Chairman Ch. Hari Kiran on Thursday held a meeting to incorporate the tourist as well as heritage components of the temples.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officers P. Bhaskar (Tirupati) and K.S. Sreenivasa Raju (Tirumala) spoke on the master plan road proposals around the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Sri Govindaraja temple in Tirupati and Sri Kalyana Venkateswara shrine at Srinivasa Mangapuram. They also deliberated on the land use zones surrounding the temple and proposed road connectivity, including road widening. Mr. Hari Kiran said that the draft notification inviting objections and suggestions would mostly be issued by the end of October. After a month, the verified draft would be submitted to the government for approval.