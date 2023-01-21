ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati man to represent Andhra Pradesh in Curling at ‘Khelo India’ Winter youth games

January 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Perala Harshavardhan Reddy has been selected based on his performance in the second National Curling Championship held at Gulmarg last week

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

P. Harshavardhan Reddy of Tirupati (second from left), who has been selected for the ‘Khelo India’ Winter youth games to be held in J&K. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Perala Harshavardhan Reddy of Tirupati has been selected to participate in the ‘Khelo India’ Winter youth games scheduled to take place in Jammu & Kashmir.

Mr. Harshavardhan, who is currently studying BBA first year at SRM University in Chennai, has been selected based on his performance in the 2 nd National Curling Championship held at Gulmarg last week.

Andhra Pradesh Curling Foundation of India president Y. Venkateswaramma announced that Mr. Harshavardhan will be the first to represent the State of Andhra Pradesh in Curling, when he plays the Ice Rink Curling Championship at Gulmarg (J&K) during February 10-12.

He received accolades from AP Olympic Association General Secretary Surinder Reddy, Olympic AP President S. Anjaneyulu and coach Manikanta.

Tirupati District Sports Authority Chief Executive Officer V. Muralikrishna, TTD Public Relations Officer T. Ravi and physio Hemanth wished him ahead of the upcoming event.

