Tirupati Lok Sabha seat once again goes to YSRCP’s kitty

Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, the abode of Lord Venkateswara and hence keenly-watched across the globe, once again went into the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) kitty. The party won the seat for the third consecutive time, continuing their 2014, 2019 and 2021 (by-election) streak, following the demise of Balli Durgaprasad.

Incumbent MP Maddila Gurumoorthy retained his seat by winning 6,32,228 votes in a tough fight against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Velagapalli Varaprasad, who secured 6,17,659 votes, marking a wafer-thin victory margin of 14,569 votes. Congress candidate Chinta Mohan secured 65,523 votes.

Interestingly, both Dr. Gurumoorthy, a physiotherapist by profession, and Mr. Varaprasad, a retired bureaucrat, have served the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the past.

An outsider, Dr. Gurumoorthy, contested as the YSRCP candidate in the by-election held in 2021. He defeated TDP’s Panabaka Lakshmi by 2,71,592 votes. Mr. Varaprasad also won the seat as YSRCP candidate in 2014 by defeating BJP’s Karumanchi Jayaram by 37,425 votes.

After serving as the YSRCP MLA in Gudur during 2019-2024, Mr. Varaprasad switched over at the last minute to BJP to get the MP ticket, but could not, however, win the voter’s heart.

This Lok Sabha victory provides a much-needed solace for the YSRCP, which suffered a rout in the Assembly seats across the State.

BJP’s celebration

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated the party’s victory at the national level with Narendra Modi all set to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

Unmindful of the defeat in the constituency, BJP leaders also distributed sweets to the pilgrims visiting the temple city on Tuesday evening.

