GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati lights up with Holi colours

March 25, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Revellers spraying colour on each other as part of Holi celebrations in Tirupati on Monday.

Revellers spraying colour on each other as part of Holi celebrations in Tirupati on Monday.

Spraying of colours and splashing of water jets marked the Holi celebrations across Tirupati on Monday.

The various educational campuses were abuzz with elation, as students played Holi with effervescence and zeal. The fervour was especially felt in the upmarket areas like Chinna Bazar, inhabited by the north Indian communities. Families with children gathered in large crowds and made merry by splashing colours.

Residents of Tirupati playing Holi on Monday.

Residents of Tirupati playing Holi on Monday.

Cops play holi

Meanwhile, district Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel celebrated Holi with the Border Security Force (BSF) officials who reached Tirupati ahead of the general elections. With the contingent members on duty away from their respective families on the festive occasion, the SP visited their campsite, distributed sweets and sprayed colours on them as a gesture of bonhomie.

BSF Commandant K. Murali, Assistant Commandants B. Sanjeev, Gouri Shankar, Deputy Superintendents Bhaskar Reddy, Surendra Reddy and Ravindra Reddy took part in the celebrations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.