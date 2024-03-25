Tirupati lights up with Holi colours

March 25, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Spraying of colours and splashing of water jets marked the Holi celebrations across Tirupati on Monday.

The various educational campuses were abuzz with elation, as students played Holi with effervescence and zeal. The fervour was especially felt in the upmarket areas like Chinna Bazar, inhabited by the north Indian communities. Families with children gathered in large crowds and made merry by splashing colours.

Cops play holi

Meanwhile, district Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth Patel celebrated Holi with the Border Security Force (BSF) officials who reached Tirupati ahead of the general elections. With the contingent members on duty away from their respective families on the festive occasion, the SP visited their campsite, distributed sweets and sprayed colours on them as a gesture of bonhomie.

BSF Commandant K. Murali, Assistant Commandants B. Sanjeev, Gouri Shankar, Deputy Superintendents Bhaskar Reddy, Surendra Reddy and Ravindra Reddy took part in the celebrations.