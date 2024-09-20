GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati Laddu row: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses concern

Rahul Gandhi said that “authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces.”

Updated - September 20, 2024 09:54 pm IST - Vijayawada

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Rahul Gandhi. File photo

Rahul Gandhi. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 20 (Friday) expressed concern over reports on Tirupati laddu prasadam.

Taking to the social media X, he said reports about the defilement of the ‘‘prasad’‘ at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing. “Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into,” he said adding that “authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces.”

Published - September 20, 2024 09:43 pm IST

