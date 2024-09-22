ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati laddu row: BJP leader demands action against Jagan, other leaders involved

Published - September 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar says that several religious Hindu organisations will hold day-long protests on September 29 against the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar on Sunday asked the State government to initiate action against former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other leaders who were allegedly responsible for the reported use of “animal fat” in the preparation of the famed laddus supplied to devotees at Tirumala temple.

Addressing a media conference in Tekkali of Srikakulam district, Mr. Udaybhaskar claimed that the former Chief Minister had ‘intentionally targeted’ Hindu temples including Tirumala and encouraged religious preachers of other religions to boost his vote bank.

“Chariot of Antarvedi temple was burnt in a mysterious way during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. Several temples were razed down. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) policies were changed to discourage devotees from visiting the temple, adding that several religious Hindu organisations will hold day-long protests on September 29,” he said.

