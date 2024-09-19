ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati laddu issue: Andhra Pradesh Congress president Sharmila seeks probe

Updated - September 19, 2024 03:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Sharmila said if there is no political angle to it, a high-level probe should be ordered and the case should be handed over to the CBI to bring to book people responsible for it and punish them stringently

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Y.S. Sharmila. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

             

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y. S. Sharmila on Thursday (September 19, 2024) accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party of stooping down to low-level politics on the Tirupati laddu issue.

Taking to the social media platform X, she said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s allegation that animal fat was used in the laddu prasadam instead of ghee had hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus who visit the Tirumala temple to worship the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

She said if there was no political angle to it, a high-level probe should be ordered and the case should be handed over to the CBI to bring to book people responsible for it and punish them stringently.

