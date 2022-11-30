Tirupati, Kadapa police seize huge cache of red sanders

November 30, 2022 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI/KADAPA

A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy inspecting the red sander logs and tools seized from smugglers in Tirupati on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

The Tirupati and Kadapa district police seized huge quantity of red sanders logs worth over ₹2 crore in separate operations on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a major breakthrough, 44 woodcutters were nabbed in an operation by the Tirupati Urban police. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicular check on Tirupati-Chennai national highway when a car followed by two trucks sped past them. After a hot chase for 21 km, the vehicles were intercepted by a team led by Additional Superintendent K. Kulasekhar and Deputy Superintendent (Puttur) Rama Raju.

Eighty-one logs weighing 2.6 tonnes, 11 axes and 32 hacksaws were seized and the accused were arrested. Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy, who produced the seized property worth ₹2 crore before the media, said they were on the lookout for two key smugglers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Kadapa, the police swooped down on smugglers in Lankamalla forest under B. Matham police limits and recovered five logs weighing 110 kg, besides arresting three inter-state criminals. The arrested were identified as Sivan, Kanaka Raju, both of Athur (Salem district), Kariyan Kamaraj of Vellimalai (Kallakurichi district) of Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US