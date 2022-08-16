Tirupati in for ‘smart’ transformation: Narayanaswamy

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy receiving the guard of honour during the maiden Independence Day celebrations of Tirupati district on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, who holds the Excise and Prohibition portfolio, has stated that the newly-carved Tirupati district is in for holistic development that it deserves and is all set for transformation into a land of opulence.

He was addressing the Independence Day public meeting after hoisting the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds here on Monday, when he recalled how the district reorganisation, which happened after a gap of 42 years, created scope for development at the grassroots level.

“The new Tirupati district was formed with four revenue divisions comprising 34 mandals, 20 added from Chittoor district and 14 from Nellore. Tirupati got a shot in the arm with the inclusion of industrial areas and sea coast. Taking the fruits of development is a challenge before the government in this 75 th year of independence,” the Minister said.

Tirupati is also set for a total makeover under the ‘Smart City’ project.

The Minister recalled the creation of 691 village secretariats in the district, with 12,381 volunteers extending the benefits at the doorsteps of the public. The advent of the ‘Family doctor’ concept would provide a ‘104’ vehicle and a medical team at every village secretariat, reaching the victims immediately during emergency situations.

He also recalled that the ‘YSR Arogyasri’ scheme offered free treatment, surgery and medicines for 2,446 recognised disorders, dubbing it a boon for the impoverished.

The tableaux on water management, housing, 108, education, civil supplies, endowments, TUDA turned out to be a highlight, while the dog show, DISHA and cyber crime by the police department added grandeur to the show.