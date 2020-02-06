‘Tirupati has potential to become electronics hub’

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Tirupati Zone annual meeting was held at Tirupati on Thursday. D. Damodar Naidu, CEO, Ravands Plastech was appointed the chairman of the zone for the year 2020-21 and Sandeep Ramesh, executive director, Nile Ltd, the vice-chairman.

Coinciding with the meeting, the CII organised a session on promoting Tirupati as an electronic manufacturing hub of India.

Srinath Devireddy, Advisor, IT (Technical)- IT Electronics & Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh said that Tirupati had the required capacities to emerge as an electronics hub of the world. He felt that the electronics sector would see a boom in the coming days here. In order to address the skill gap, the government would set up Skill Training Centres in all parliamentary constituencies.

Josh Foulger, country head and managing director, Foxconn International Holding India, said that big data and internet of things would have a great future. The measures announced in the recent Union Budget would drive the electronics sector growth. He felt that with the availability of skilled man power, Tirupati could emerge as an important destination for electronics industry.

Rajasekhar Naidu Galla, managing director, Sreenidhi Raja Packing Solutions Pvt. Ltd, delivered the welcome address.