Tirupati has all requirements to become the capital for Andhra Pradesh, says former MP Chinta Mohan

February 20, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has strongly pitched Tirupati to be declared as the capital for Andhra Pradesh, citing adequate availability of the government land, international airport, national highway connectivity, and religious significance as reasons. He also ridiculed the recent suggestion by some YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to retain Hyderabad as a joint capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for several more years.

Addressing a press conference the Press Club in Somajiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Mohan said, “Announcement of Tirupati as the capital would be accepted by all regions of Andhra Pradesh including North Andhra”. Detailing the city’s facilities, including its international airport, one lakh acres of government land, seven universities, and seven national highways, he said that Tirupati would become the most suitable city for administrative functions.

Recalling earlier attempts to make Tirupati the capital city by freedom fighter N.G. Ranga during the State’s separation from the then Madras State, he alleged that Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy had obstructed the efforts in favour of Kurnool. He also made a reference to a centuries-old prophecy by spiritual leader Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami foreseeing Tirupati’s rise as a capital. Demanding clarity from both former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on his proposal, Mr. Mohan claimed that making Tirupati the capital would usher in development in the backward Rayalaseema region and alleviate unemployment as many people were facing the problem of hunger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accusing both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSRCP regimes of neglecting the State’s interests, Mr. Mohan expressed confidence in the Congress’s electoral prospects, predicting significant gains in both MLA and MP seats in the upcoming elections. “Congress will win 30 MLA seats and 20 MP seats in the coming elections,” he added. The Congress leader also accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of doing nothing for the development of the country except constructing a temple and helping two or three capitalists become the richest people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.