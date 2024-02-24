ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati girl bags first prize in State-level declamation competition

February 24, 2024 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Director for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana A.R. Vijaya Rao with the winners of the State-level declamation competition in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay kumar

Pragathi Jaiswal from Tirupati bagged the first prize at the State-level declamation competition conducted by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in Guntur on February 23 (Friday).

The competition was conducted with the theme “My Bharat, Viksit Bharat@2047, at AC College in Guntur, said A.R. Vijaya Rao, State Director of NYKS for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

V. Lasya Priya from Anakapalli got the second prize while Syed Sania from Kadapa district and C. Vennela from Anantapur were selected for the third prize, she said.

The first prize winner got a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the second and third prize winners got ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. 

Of the 27 candidates selected from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh and one from Yanam, 23 took part in the competition. The selection was based on a decision of a three-member jury, said Ms. Vijaya Rao.

