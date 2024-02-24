GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati girl bags first prize in State-level declamation competition

February 24, 2024 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Director for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana A.R. Vijaya Rao with the winners of the State-level declamation competition in Guntur on Friday.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Director for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana A.R. Vijaya Rao with the winners of the State-level declamation competition in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay kumar

Pragathi Jaiswal from Tirupati bagged the first prize at the State-level declamation competition conducted by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in Guntur on February 23 (Friday).

The competition was conducted with the theme “My Bharat, Viksit Bharat@2047, at AC College in Guntur, said A.R. Vijaya Rao, State Director of NYKS for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

V. Lasya Priya from Anakapalli got the second prize while Syed Sania from Kadapa district and C. Vennela from Anantapur were selected for the third prize, she said.

The first prize winner got a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, while the second and third prize winners got ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. 

Of the 27 candidates selected from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh and one from Yanam, 23 took part in the competition. The selection was based on a decision of a three-member jury, said Ms. Vijaya Rao.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.