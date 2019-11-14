Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati gets eco-friendly garbage disposal system

The fleet of new vehicles pressed into service by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on Wednesday to shift garbage.

The fleet of new vehicles pressed into service by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) on Wednesday to shift garbage.   | Photo Credit: K_V_POORNACHANDRA_KUMAR

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has pressed into service a new system of garbage transportation that is both cost-effective and eco-friendly.

The transfer station inaugurated recently at New Balaji Colony transports nearly 120 metric tonnes of garbage out of the city everyday. The solid waste is compressed and stored in a compact manner in the trucks so that it can be transported in a hassle-free way and without any spilling on the streets.

The new system transports the quantum of garbage in a single truck that normally requires 25 trucks. The fleet of such compact transportation vehicles will be strengthened.

Meanwhile, MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha conducted a meeting on Swachh Sarvekshan, in which he directed the ward volunteers secretaries, sanitary inspectors and Maistries to ensure sanitary upkeep in the city, apart from creating awareness among the public on the waste segregation.

