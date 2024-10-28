ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati gets bomb threats for the third day

Published - October 28, 2024 04:43 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Cybercrime Department got down to tracing the source of the bomb threat emails so as to nab the culprits.

The Hindu Bureau

On the third consecutive day, several hotels and even a temple received bomb threat calls on Sunday, sending the police department into a tizzy.

Top hotels got such threats on Friday and Saturday in the form of emails, but on Sunday, even Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple, run by the Jeeyangar Mutt, and located close to the administrative headquarters of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), got a threat call.

The police department pressed its bomb disposal squad and dog squad into service thoroughly screened the hotels and the temple, but reportedly found nothing alarming. The emails were said to have mentioned the name of drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and the ISI.

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Department got down to tracing the source of the bomb threat emails so as to nab the culprits.

