Tirupati gets bomb threats for the third day

On the third consecutive day, several hotels and even a temple received bomb threat calls on Sunday, sending the police department into a tizzy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top hotels got such threats on Friday and Saturday in the form of emails, but on Sunday, even Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple, run by the Jeeyangar Mutt, and located close to the administrative headquarters of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), got a threat call.

The police department pressed its bomb disposal squad and dog squad into service thoroughly screened the hotels and the temple, but reportedly found nothing alarming. The emails were said to have mentioned the name of drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and the ISI.

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Department got down to tracing the source of the bomb threat emails so as to nab the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.