GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati gets bomb threats for the third day

The Cybercrime Department got down to tracing the source of the bomb threat emails so as to nab the culprits.

Published - October 28, 2024 04:43 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

On the third consecutive day, several hotels and even a temple received bomb threat calls on Sunday, sending the police department into a tizzy.

Top hotels got such threats on Friday and Saturday in the form of emails, but on Sunday, even Sri Varadaraja Swamy temple, run by the Jeeyangar Mutt, and located close to the administrative headquarters of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), got a threat call.

The police department pressed its bomb disposal squad and dog squad into service thoroughly screened the hotels and the temple, but reportedly found nothing alarming. The emails were said to have mentioned the name of drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq and the ISI.

Meanwhile, the Cybercrime Department got down to tracing the source of the bomb threat emails so as to nab the culprits.

Published - October 28, 2024 04:43 am IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / cyber crime / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.