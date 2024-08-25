Tirupati gears up to celebrate ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’

Arrangements are on at a brisk pace at the various temples in Tirupati ahead of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival, to be celebrated on August 26 (Monday).

The Hare Krishna Temple (Radha Shyam Sundar Mandir) at Kapila Theertham Circle conducted a fancy dress event for children here on Sunday, in which participants dressed as mythological characters. The little kids dressed as Krishna, Radha, Yashoda, Hanuman, Raavan etc., and revealed the various episodes the characters were involved in the epics.

As opposed to the usual white marble stones used to depict Krishna, the idol in this temple is pure black in colour and hence named as ‘Shyam Sundar’. The festivities for the two days, starting on Monday, include ‘jhulan’ at 8 a.m. and ‘Abhishekam’ at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m..

The midnight ‘Abhishekam’ and ‘Maha Mangala Arati’ from 10.30 p.m. to 1 a.m. early on Tuesday is expected to be the highlight. ‘Chappan Bhog’, a special set of 56 delicacies specially prepared by the devotees will be offered to the deity, while ‘Raja Bhog Arati’ will be performed at noon.

ISKCON’s celebration

Similarly, celebrations will be conducted ISKCON’s Radha Govinda Mandir on Hare Krishna Road in Alipiri for three days, for which the police department have taken up traffic diversion in view of the heavy congregation expected.

The decision comes in view of the temple’s proximity to APSRTC’s Balaji link bus stand (where buses bound to Tirumala have a stop) and the TTD employees’ quarters in Vinayaka Nagar.

Meanwhile, the TTD has announced special Puja at Sri Krishna shrine in Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple complex at Tiruchanur on Tuesday. After special ‘Abhishekam’, a procession of the deity on ‘Pedda Sesha Vahanam’ will be taken out in the evening.