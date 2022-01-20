Tirupati forum objects to third Tirumala ghat road

The speakers felt that construction of the third ghat road by widening the Annamayya pedestrian route would only prove detrimental to the free movement of wildlife.

Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi, a private forum of intellectuals, on Wednesday sought the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to rethink on the proposed third ghat road to Tirumala through Annamayya Marg in Kadapa district and drop the same to protect the biodiversity of the Seshachalam hills.

At a meeting of the forum held at Tirupati, the speakers felt that construction of the third ghat road by widening the Annamayya pedestrian route would only prove detrimental to the free movement of wildlife besides causing extensive damage to the forest cover.

The forum, however, felt that the TTD’s scheme of providing privileged darshan for the people of SC/ST and fishermen colonies across the State was in the right direction.