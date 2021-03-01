Tirupati doctor on IMA national panel

Tirupati-based general physician Penna Krishna Prasanthi has been appointed as a member of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Women Doctors Wing for a period of two years. She is the lone representative on the national body from the entire State.

The wing is a separate panel in IMA meant to break the glass ceiling and make women doctors lead some of the major public health initiatives like ‘Mission Pink Health’ to take care of adolescent girls, cancer screening programme for adults, preventive health awareness programme for the public and so on. Dr. Prasanthi was earlier the national member of IMA Leadership Committee and convener of National Diabetes Control Committee.

The appointment was announced by IMA national honorary President J.A. Jayapal.