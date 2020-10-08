Tirupati doctor heads IMA panel

CHITTOOR

08 October 2020 23:36 IST

Tirupati-based physician P. Krishna Prashanti was elected president of the Academy of Medical Sciences, a wing of the Indian Medical Association’s Andhra Pradesh chapter on Thursday.

Dr. Krishna Prashanti, who has been practising medicine for two and a half decades, joined the IMA in 1996 and worked at the State and national-levels in various capacities. She conducted a series of medical camps targeting rural and urban poor in Tirupati and Rayalaseema districts. She is currently a key member of the Chittoor district COVID-19 coordination committee and heads the telemedicine for COVID-19 patients under institutional and home isolation.

