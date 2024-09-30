Tirupati district bags five awards for tourism promotion

Tirupati district reaped a rich harvest of awards from the government’s Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) during the ‘World Tourism Day 2024’ celebrations held at Vijayawada recently. As many as five awards in prominent categories were bagged by different entities, highlighting Tirupati’s rich tourism potential.

The district administration itself was declared the ‘Best district promoting tourism in Andhra Pradesh’ for the year 2023-24. The award was received by Collector S. Venkateswar, who is also Chairman of District Tourism Council.

The Tirupati Railway Station was declared as the ‘Best tourist friendly railway station’ in the State. The station was the first in Guntakal Railway Division to implement the ‘One Station – One Product’ concept, wherein it promoted Kalamkari saris, wood carvings, Venkatagiri saris and allied products to the visiting tourists.

The award for ‘Tourism promotion through art and culture’ went to Sri Balaji Wood Carving Artisans Mutually Aided Cooperative Society, a collective of artisans from Madhavamala village in Yerpedu mandal involved in carving toys and sculpture in wood.

Similarly, Taj Tirupati received the award under ‘Best hotel under the 5-Star category’, which was received by managing director of Vibhooti Hotels (owning company) M. Rajasekhar Reddy and general manager Ritesh Choudhary.

Meanwhile, S. Indira, a law student from Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) bagged the ‘Best social media influencer’ award for tourism promotion. It may be recalled that the Tourism department had invited entries in the form of short videos/reels from the tech-savvy general public, highlighting the places of heritage and cultural significance in the district such as the temples, monuments, forts, etc.

