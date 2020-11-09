Tirupati depot develops online monitoring system for rail coaches

Device to send alerts to officials in case of any fault noticed

The in-house team of South Central Railways (SCR) Coaching Depot here has developed a software prototype for integrated online monitoring of LHB coaches while on the run. It ensures safety of train movements and helps avoid detachment of coaches en route.

The system continuously measure and record data points for online monitoring of axle box bearings and Wheel Slide Protection Device (WSPD) by making use of data analytics. WSPD, a combination of electronic cards fitted to electrical control panel units connected to cables, is meant to control the adhesion during brake applications.

The failed bearings in axle box may lead to safety risks and hot axle potentially causes derailment or fire. The new system can track the occurrence of fault in WSPD as well as the temperature of the axle.

The device, costing around ₹2000, is installed in LHB coaches and can be monitored through a mobile application. Alerts will be sent to the officials in case of faults noticed, thereby ensuring timely preventive and corrective measures.

Cost-effective measure

Apart from safety of trains and passengers, the device also helps enhance the life of vital rolling stock parts such as wheels, springs and dampers. SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the staff of the Tirupati depot for this ‘out-of-the-box’ idea with minimal cost.