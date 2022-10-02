Tirupati declared ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPATI
October 02, 2022 02:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

President of India Droupadi Murmu presenting the ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shahar’ to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) at New Delhi on Saturday, which was received by Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh, Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi, MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Commissioner Anupama Anjali. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati has moved a step forward in the race for sustainable sanitary practices and has ranked first in ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’.

The temple city has come seventh in the top 10 clean cities in the country in the Swachh Survekshan-2022 rankings.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati(MCT) team, represented by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi, Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, city Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Commissioner Anupama Anjali, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has bagged the five-star rating and bagged the first rank among cities with less than ten lakh population under the Swachh Survekshan programme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking after receiving the award, the team dedicated the same to the painstaking efforts of the employees and the cooperation extended by the denizens.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app