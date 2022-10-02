Tirupati declared ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’

President of India Droupadi Murmu presenting the ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shahar’ to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) at New Delhi on Saturday, which was received by Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh, Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi, MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Commissioner Anupama Anjali. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati has moved a step forward in the race for sustainable sanitary practices and has ranked first in ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’.

The temple city has come seventh in the top 10 clean cities in the country in the Swachh Survekshan-2022 rankings.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati(MCT) team, represented by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, Principal Secretary Sri Lakshmi, Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, city Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and Commissioner Anupama Anjali, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has bagged the five-star rating and bagged the first rank among cities with less than ten lakh population under the Swachh Survekshan programme.

Speaking after receiving the award, the team dedicated the same to the painstaking efforts of the employees and the cooperation extended by the denizens.