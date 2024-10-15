Tirupati cyclone warning: officials told to be on high alert, make arrangements

The Tirupati district administration is keeping a check on the water bodies and streams in the district, in view of the cyclone alert on Tuesday. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall for Wednesday, the authorities are taking all measures to ensure that the cyclone does not lead to loss of lives or property.

District Collector S. Venkateswar urged the public to not venture out unless there is an emergency situation. He also instructed district officials to stay put at their respective positions and be available 24x7 to carry out instructions. Control rooms have been set up at the district, Revenue Division and mandal-level officials have been asked to send alerts to the public and to coordinate with rescue teams in case of emergencies.

Further, officials have warned the public not to move closer to tanks, streams and rivulets or use their vehicles to cross overflowing causeways. Officials of Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings departments have been told to erect danger sign boards near submergence prone areas.

Coastal mandals

The district administration has deployed relief personnel to the coastal areas of the district, where the cyclone is expected to make a landfall. Sufficient stock of essential supplies have been transported to the coastal mandals like Tada, Vakadu, Kota, Chillakur and Sullurpeta, which were added to Tirupati from Nellore district during the district reorganisation exercise a few years back.

Fishermen have been explicitly prohibited from venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are stationed at the Gudur Sub-Collector’s office. The following control room numbers can be contacted at the respective offices to alert the officials: 08772236007 (Tirupati Collectorate); 8624252807 (Gudur Sub-Collector’s office); 8623295345 (Sullurpeta RDO’s office); 7032157040 (Tirupati RDO’s office) and 9966524952 (Srikalahasti RDO’s office).

