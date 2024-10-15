GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati cyclone warning: officials told to be on high alert, make arrangements

The coastal areas of the district, where the cyclone is expected to make a landfall, are equipped with sufficient stock of essential supplies and relief personnel

Published - October 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
A blanket of fog engulfs the Tirumala hills as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert to Tirupati and the surrounding districts of Andhra Pradesh.

A blanket of fog engulfs the Tirumala hills as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert to Tirupati and the surrounding districts of Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The Tirupati district administration is keeping a check on the water bodies and streams in the district, in view of the cyclone alert on Tuesday. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall for Wednesday, the authorities are taking all measures to ensure that the cyclone does not lead to loss of lives or property.

District Collector S. Venkateswar urged the public to not venture out unless there is an emergency situation. He also instructed district officials to stay put at their respective positions and be available 24x7 to carry out instructions. Control rooms have been set up at the district, Revenue Division and mandal-level officials have been asked to send alerts to the public and to coordinate with rescue teams in case of emergencies.

Further, officials have warned the public not to move closer to tanks, streams and rivulets or use their vehicles to cross overflowing causeways. Officials of Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Roads & Buildings departments have been told to erect danger sign boards near submergence prone areas.

Coastal mandals

The district administration has deployed relief personnel to the coastal areas of the district, where the cyclone is expected to make a landfall. Sufficient stock of essential supplies have been transported to the coastal mandals like Tada, Vakadu, Kota, Chillakur and Sullurpeta, which were added to Tirupati from Nellore district during the district reorganisation exercise a few years back.

Fishermen have been explicitly prohibited from venturing into the sea for the next 48 hours. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are stationed at the Gudur Sub-Collector’s office. The following control room numbers can be contacted at the respective offices to alert the officials: 08772236007 (Tirupati Collectorate); 8624252807 (Gudur Sub-Collector’s office); 8623295345 (Sullurpeta RDO’s office); 7032157040 (Tirupati RDO’s office) and 9966524952 (Srikalahasti RDO’s office).

Published - October 15, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.