GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati collector warns legal action against violations of gender determination test

S. Venkateswar says these tests should exclusively serve the purpose of monitoring the growth of the foetus through scanning procedures

Published - August 31, 2024 07:58 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar on Saturday warned that legal actions will be initiated against violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and stressed strict adherence to the regulations around gender determination tests.

While chairing a meeting with officials of the Medical and Health Department at his chambers in the Collectorate here, Mr. Venkateswar said that these tests should exclusively serve the purpose of monitoring the growth of the foetus through scanning procedures, cautioning against any misuse of the tests.

He highlighted the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act of 1994, along with the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Rules of 1996, while calling for the urgent need to combat gender bias and discrimination against the girl child.

District Medical and Health Officer U. Srihari, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Venkata Rao, and officials from the police and ICDS wings were also present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.