Tirupati collector warns legal action against violations of gender determination test

Tirupati District Collector S. Venkateswar on Saturday warned that legal actions will be initiated against violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and stressed strict adherence to the regulations around gender determination tests.

While chairing a meeting with officials of the Medical and Health Department at his chambers in the Collectorate here, Mr. Venkateswar said that these tests should exclusively serve the purpose of monitoring the growth of the foetus through scanning procedures, cautioning against any misuse of the tests.

He highlighted the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act of 1994, along with the Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse) Rules of 1996, while calling for the urgent need to combat gender bias and discrimination against the girl child.

District Medical and Health Officer U. Srihari, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Venkata Rao, and officials from the police and ICDS wings were also present.