Tirupati Collector reaches out to hinterland voters of new constituencies to increase voter turnout

March 06, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati district administration is faced with an arduous task concerning the new constituencies appended to it, which were earlier part of the SPSR Nellore district.

The issue pertains to both unfamiliar territories and the extended boundaries, but also the inclusion of different terrains such as a bird sanctuary, remote islands and scarcely-inhabited villages in the midst of shrub jungles.

“We have taken up the Herculean task of reaching out to the inhabitants of these areas and getting them to exercise their right to franchise,” says the district Collector G. Lakshmisha.

Socio-economic imbalance

The district re-organisation exercise that began two years ago has left Tirupati district in the predicament of having three contiguous reserved constituencies, viz., Satyavedu, Sullurpeta and Gudur, predominantly known for their ‘backwardness’.

Based on the low polling percentage recorded in these constituencies during the last elections compared to other Assembly segments in the district, officials perceived a socio-economic imbalance in the region that seemingly prevents the inhabitants of these areas from voting.

Mr. Lakshmisha recently embarked on a visit to Irakam island located beyond the Pulicat Lake in Tada mandal of Sullurpeta constituency, to encourage the oft-indifferent voters to make an impact during the ensuing elections. He observed that the arrangements at the polling stations 291 and 292, having 407 and 670 votes respectively.

“This outreach will be further carried out to include home voting, similar to the postal ballot, for the benefit of people with disabilities and senior citizens aged above 85 years, who have mobility issues. We will try to enrol as many people as possible, though it is not a right per se,” Mr. Lakshmisha explained to The Hindu.

Since Tirupati district registered a mere 67% voting against the State’s average of 78% in the 2019 general elections, the district Collector believes that such initiatives taken under Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) will increase the voter turnout.