Tirupati Collector instructs officials to follow election guidelines scrupulously

April 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Tirupati district Collector Praveen Kumar on Friday instructed officials on election duty to follow the norms and guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) scrupulously to ensure that the ensuing polls are conducted in a free and fair manner.

Mr. Kumar, who recently took over the position from his predecessor G. Lakshmisha per ECI directions, addressed a meeting of Nodal Officers and Returning Officers on the guidelines issued by the ECI and directed them to frame a timeline of their respective tasks.

The Collector discussed topics such as training, material, transport, manpower, cyber security, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), law & order, Model Code Conduct (MCC), EVMs, expenditure, ballot papers, postal ballot, media, communication plan, electoral rolls, and voter helpline.

Ahead of the arrival of election observers to the district soon, he urged team members to prepare electoral rolls and keep strong rooms ready. Turning his attention to SVEEP, he also asked officials to focus on voter awareness to ensure higher turnout compared to the 2019 polls.