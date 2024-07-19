ADVERTISEMENT

Tirupati Collector explores tourism potential at Thupilipalem beach

Updated - July 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 09:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

He interacts with the residents of the village and urges them to cooperate with the government for the development of tourism infrastructure

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Venkateswar interacts with local people at Thupilipalem beach in Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday.

Collector S. Venkateswar visited the Thupilipalem beach at Vakadu mandal of Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday to explore the tourism potential there for further development.

Accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudur) Kiran Kumar, Revenue and Tourism officials, Mr. Venkateswar inspected the beachfront for developing beach resorts and water sports facilities.

He also interacted with the residents of the village and urged them to cooperate with the government for the development of tourism infrastructure, which in turn would strengthen the local economy. He also directed the Revenue and Tourism officials to identify and earmark the required land for such projects.

Tourism Regional Director Ramana Prasad and District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy accompanied the team.

