Tirupati Collector explores tourism potential at Thupilipalem beach

Collector S. Venkateswar visited the Thupilipalem beach at Vakadu mandal of Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday to explore the tourism potential there for further development.

Accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudur) Kiran Kumar, Revenue and Tourism officials, Mr. Venkateswar inspected the beachfront for developing beach resorts and water sports facilities.

He also interacted with the residents of the village and urged them to cooperate with the government for the development of tourism infrastructure, which in turn would strengthen the local economy. He also directed the Revenue and Tourism officials to identify and earmark the required land for such projects.

Tourism Regional Director Ramana Prasad and District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy accompanied the team.

