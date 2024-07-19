GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirupati Collector explores tourism potential at Thupilipalem beach

He interacts with the residents of the village and urges them to cooperate with the government for the development of tourism infrastructure

Updated - July 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 09:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Venkateswar interacts with local people at Thupilipalem beach in Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday.

Collector S. Venkateswar interacts with local people at Thupilipalem beach in Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday.

Collector S. Venkateswar visited the Thupilipalem beach at Vakadu mandal of Gudur constituency of Tirupati district on Friday to explore the tourism potential there for further development.

Accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer (Gudur) Kiran Kumar, Revenue and Tourism officials, Mr. Venkateswar inspected the beachfront for developing beach resorts and water sports facilities.

He also interacted with the residents of the village and urged them to cooperate with the government for the development of tourism infrastructure, which in turn would strengthen the local economy. He also directed the Revenue and Tourism officials to identify and earmark the required land for such projects.

Tourism Regional Director Ramana Prasad and District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy accompanied the team.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.