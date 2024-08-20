GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati Collector commends ECL, urges corporates to boost rural skill-development

Electrosteel Castings Limited conducts training in tailoring, fashion designing, computer literacy courses for 100 students

Published - August 20, 2024 08:19 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector S. Venkateswar greets a trainee at the valedictory session of the ECL skill training programme, in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

District Collector S. Venkateswar has appealed to corporates to assume higher responsibilities in developing rural communities in their immediate vicinities. He was speaking at the valedictory session of the skill-training programme organised by Electrosteel Castings Limited (ECL), at its plant near Srikalahasti on Tuesday.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the company conducted training in tailoring, fashion designing, computer literacy for 100 students, besides taking up measures under ‘Urja Abhiyaan’. Plumbing and electrician courses were also organised for the youth.

Mr. Venkateswar presented completion certificates to the trainees and prizes to exceptional performers. He also gave away sewing machines to the top three candidates excelling in tailoring and fashion designing courses. Appreciating ECL for upskilling the rural community, he appealed to all corporate entities to take inspiration and foster growth within their surrounding.

ECL executive director (Srikalahasti Works) Suresh Khandelwal said the objective of the initiative was to facilitate self-employment in Srikalahasti and surrounding regions. Senior general manager Dorai Rauj stressed the need for a skilled workforce for the sustenance of the local population.

Talking about the company’s women-centric initiatives, Mr. Rauj added that a gynaecologist is made available at the company’s facility to provide medical support for the local pregnant women.

