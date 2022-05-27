Andhra Pradesh: Tirupati Collector arrives in Sri City on maiden visit

He inspects progress of infrastructure works

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy displaying a product manufactured at the industrial city to Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, during the latter’s visit on Friday.

Tirupati Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy on Friday paid a visit to the burgeoning industrial zone of Sri City on the eastern end of the district, along with the newly-merged constituencies which were earlier part of Nellore district.

At Sri City, Mr. Venkataramana Reddy reviewed the progress made by the industrial city along with Satyavedu MLA K. Adimulam, and asked local officials to hasten the execution of infrastructure works..

Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, while welcoming the first Collector of the newly-formed district, recalled the cooperation received from the government officials right from the inception of the industrial city, and hoped that the proactive approach towards ‘ease of doing business’ would continue. Mr. Adimulam appealed to the Collector to strengthen the connecting roads to Sri City and widen the Srikalahasti–Tada road.

The Collector also visited the housing colonies in Tada and Mannarpolur areas along with Sullurpeta MLA K. Sanjeevaiah. He expressed his disapproval over the pace of work at several housing colonies, and was dismayed to find lapses in beneficiary mapping and bank account linkage. He directed officials to ensure that the lapses are addressed at the earliest.