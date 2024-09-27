GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tirupati civic body organises ‘Waste to Wonder’ competition

The contest, held for school children, saw participants creating decorative art pieces out of waste products

Published - September 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) organised competitions called ‘Waste to Art’ and ‘Waste to Wonder’ for school children of Tirupati on September 26 (Thursday). The participating students created decorative art pieces out of waste products, breathing a new lease of life onto them.

MCT Commissioner N. Mourya said that the initiative was aimed at reducing and recycling wastage. “The children have proved that a product can be reused several times and nothing can be rubbished as waste at the first instance,” she observed.

Ms. Mourya also appealed to the public to segregate the waste at an individual level into reusable and non-reusable products, so that the staff collecting the garbage could make utilise them. She urged the denizens to completely abstain from using single use plastic products, given the irreparable damage they cause to the environment.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner N. Amaraiah, municipal engineers M. Chandrasekhar and K. Venkatrami Reddy, Health Officer Yuva Anvesh took part.

