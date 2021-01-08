Tirupati Christians appeal for peace

Expressing shock over the attempts to polarise the public on religious lines, the Christian community of Tirupati called for restoration of peace in the temple city.

Members of the Tirupati United Christian Churches gathered for an emergency meeting at the Shekina Church in Kanaka Bhushanam layout here on Friday and discussed the series of events happening in the state and its impact on the community based at Tirupati. The community members dubbed the desecration of Hindu idols and demolition of religious structures as ‘unfortunate’ and requested the state government to arrest the culprits immediately. Expressing pain at such acts being attributed to the ‘peace-loving’ community, its honorary President Pastor Arul Arasu said certain political parties were making unconstitutional remarks against the entire community for their political gains.

Apology sought from Naidu

While recalling former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s promise to accord SC status to the community from the present ‘BC-C’ status and extension of sops such as ‘Chandranna Christmas Kanuka’, funds for renovation of churches, formation of Christian Minority Corporation and financial aid for poor Christians travelling to Jerusalem, they wondered how he could now take a ‘U Turn’ and raise the bogey forced conversions in the state.

“Mr. Naidu should withdraw his statement and tender apology to the Christian community for his vindictive comments”, the pastor demanded. The members also took exception to Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay’s ‘Bhagavadgita Vs Bible’ comment and expressed concern over such comments making rounds in a secular state.