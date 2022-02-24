Tirupati celebrates its 892nd birthday

Saint Ramanuja laid stone for the temple city on February 24 in 1130

With garlands of mango leaves and saffron festoons crisscrossing the four roads encircling the Sri Govindaraja temple and plantain trees adorning either side of the road, the core area of the temple city wore a festive look on its 892 nd birthday on Thursday.

According to inscriptions, it was on February 24 in the year 1130 that Vaishnavite saint Bhagawad Ramanuja laid the foundation stone for the temple and the four Mada streets around the shrine, which became the first step towards building the township.

Knowing this fact from a social organisation Manava Vikasa Vedika, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy set the process in motion to celebrate the ancient city’s formation day and a colourful procession was planned.

Accompanied by the Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar, Mr. Reddy offered prayers at the Sri Ramanuja statue inside the Sri Govindaraja temple complex, from where thousands of denizens joined the colourful procession.

Vedaparayanadars (Vedic scholars) walked along chanting hymns from scriptures, while members of the ISKCON sang ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’. Artistes in the attire of Lord Venkateswara, Lord Kodandarama, sages and emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya added glamour to the procession. Women poured turmeric water on the participants’ feet as a symbol of reverence.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy called it a ‘historic occasion’ for the city. “The appearance day of divine beings, acharyas and birthdays of notable personalities are celebrated usually. But, this formation day of Tirupati is unique and significant,” he said.

The legislator also announced that the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) would celebrate the occasion every year. City Mayor R. Sireesha, MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha, Additional Commissioner D. Haritha, Chittoor Superintendent of Police Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu and others participated in the programme.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy felicitated the descendants of Tirumala Nambi, the maternal uncle of Sri Ramanuja, whose lineage is considered to be among the ancient dwellers of the city.