Tirupati bypoll nomination sets stage for political mudslinging

TIRUPATI

30 March 2021 00:01 IST

Vijaya Sai Reddy and Somu Veerraju spar on Twitter

The spree of mudslinging by the leaders of various political parties has begun as the party nominees filed their nomination papers for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on Monday.

Leaders of the BJP and the YSRCP engaged in a war on Twitter. YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy posted that the BJP, if it managed to get its deposit in the by-election, would be elated.

Advertising

Advertising

In response, BJP State president Somu Veerraju described the YSRCP as the ‘Alibaba’s party of thieves’. He asked why the YSRCP leaders should worry about the other parties, when they were mired in court cases.

Cabage jibe

“Though trembling inside, we know you are feigning being courageous,” he remarked. In response to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s comment that the BJP leaders were trying to adorn cabbage flowers (a phrase used to refer to hoodwinking the people) in the ears of the Tirupati voters, Mr. Veerraju retorted that ‘he would send the same cabbage to him after elections, which he could use in his curry.’

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) accused the BJP and the YSRCP of being hand-in-glove though they are fighting against each other in the bypoll. Party spokesperson N.B. Sudhakar Reddy and secretary Soora Sudhakar Reddy claimed that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had the final say in the selection of K. Ratna Prabha as the BJP candidate, referring to her stint in the State during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime.

Dubbing Ms. Ratna Prabha as a ‘co-accused in the corruption cases’ being faced by the Chief Minister, the party leaders said, “It is a ploy to minimise the chances of TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi and ensure the YSRCP candidate’s victory. “Though the name of another retired bureaucrat Dasari Srinivasulu were doing the rounds, Mr. Veerraju must explain why Ms. Ratna Prabha was chosen,” said Mr. Sudhakar Reddy.