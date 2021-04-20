Tirupati bypoll: HC accepts BJP’s petition for repoll

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has accepted a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking a repoll for the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, the elections for which were held on April 17.

The petitioner K. Ratna Prabha, who was the party’s candidate for the byelection, wanted the election be countermanded in view of ‘fraudulent polling’ and ‘booth capturing’.

In the petition, she wanted the respondent, represented by the Centre, the State and the Election Commission of India, to conduct repolling. Despite overwhelming proof of illegal activities and fake votes, it is shocking that the respondents did not take any steps to curb the illegal activities and chose to remain silent on the petitioner’s representations, Ms. Ratna Prabha observed in her petition.