Andhra Pradesh rains: Tirupati braces up for heavy rains

The coastal mandal of Sullurpeta recorded a huge rainfall of 220.4mm on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) which is the highest in the Tirupati district.

The thundershowers are so intense that the figure is nearly double the rainfall registered by Chittamur mandal, which turned out to be the second highest in the district at 134.4mm.

Sullurpeta registered 54.2mm on Monday (October 14, 2024) and 66.2mm on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), but it registered a nearly four-time quantum jump on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

As expected, the coastal constituencies abutting the eastern coast had to bear the brunt of the depression, with Tada, Varadaiahpalem, Doravarisatram and Vakadu mandals recording 122.4mm, 121.2mm, 112.8mm and 107.2mm respectively.

Similarly, the southern mandals on the Tirupati-Chennai highway such as Vadamalpet (112.4mm), Narayanavanam (107.2mm) were also battered by non stop rains since Tuesday (October 15, 2024)evening.

Against the 6918.3mm normal rainfall for October, the Tirupati district has already received 6481.7mm till date, of which 3074.4mm witnessed on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) alone, which indicates the intensity of the rainfall.

A causeway that developed breach in Yerpedu mandal was plugged and traffic restored immediately on the rural road.

The district administration has braced itself up to meet any eventuality, in view of heavy inflow expected into water bodies in the upper reaches.

Meanwhile, pilgrim inflow into the temple city remained unabated, notwithstanding the heavy and continuous rain. Braving the thundershowers, devout travellers continued to undertake their pilgrimage to Tirupati-Tirumala. However, the arrival figures may see a decline by Thursday (October 17, 2024).

