Andhra Pradesh rains: Tirupati braces up for heavy rains

Sullurpeta records highest rainfall in Tirupati district

Updated - October 16, 2024 12:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Pilgrims watch the water cascading down the Kapila Theertham falls in Tirupati early on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), owing to incessant rainfall atop Tirumala hills. Photo: KV Poornachandra Kumar.

Pilgrims watch the water cascading down the Kapila Theertham falls in Tirupati early on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), owing to incessant rainfall atop Tirumala hills. Photo: KV Poornachandra Kumar. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

The coastal mandal of Sullurpeta recorded a huge rainfall of 220.4mm on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) which is the highest in the Tirupati district.

The thundershowers are so intense that the figure is nearly double the rainfall registered by Chittamur mandal, which turned out to be the second highest in the district at 134.4mm.

Also read: Rains updates, highlights on October 16, 2024

Sullurpeta registered 54.2mm on Monday (October 14, 2024) and 66.2mm on Tuesday (October 15, 2024), but it registered a nearly four-time quantum jump on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

As expected, the coastal constituencies abutting the eastern coast had to bear the brunt of the depression, with Tada, Varadaiahpalem, Doravarisatram and Vakadu mandals recording 122.4mm, 121.2mm, 112.8mm and 107.2mm respectively.

Andhra Pradesh rains: Heavy overnight downpour batters Nellore and Tirupati districts

Similarly, the southern mandals on the Tirupati-Chennai highway such as Vadamalpet (112.4mm), Narayanavanam (107.2mm) were also battered by non stop rains since Tuesday (October 15, 2024)evening.

Against the 6918.3mm normal rainfall for October, the Tirupati district has already received 6481.7mm till date, of which 3074.4mm witnessed on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) alone, which indicates the intensity of the rainfall.

A causeway that developed breach in Yerpedu mandal was plugged and traffic restored immediately on the rural road.

Andhra Pradesh rains: CM Chandrababu Naidu alerts officials about likelihood of flash floods 

The district administration has braced itself up to meet any eventuality, in view of heavy inflow expected into water bodies in the upper reaches.

Meanwhile, pilgrim inflow into the temple city remained unabated, notwithstanding the heavy and continuous rain. Braving the thundershowers, devout travellers continued to undertake their pilgrimage to Tirupati-Tirumala. However, the arrival figures may see a decline by Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Published - October 16, 2024 12:37 pm IST

